Parents welcome healthier option move at canteens

PETALING JAYA: Parents say the government ban on 12 categories of food and drinks in school canteens is a welcome step, but say its impact may be fleeting unless reinforced at home and beyond school grounds.

For some parents, the move provides reassurance.

Afiq Fitri Mohd Badaruddin, 33, whose seven-year-old daughter is in primary school, said his child no longer buys unhealthy snacks during recess.

“When it was available, she would sometimes buy it. But now, she doesn’t buy anything from outside vendors or co-op stores at all,” he said, adding that teachers also remind pupils to avoid outside vendors.

However, Afiq believes the impact of the ban is short-term.

“It only works during school hours. At home, if parents still provide unhealthy food, children will eat it. Unless parents really control their diet, the habit won’t change.”

Malathy Arumugam, 49, whose 13-year-old son is in secondary school, observed some positive changes, but noted that the healthier options in canteens were not always appealing.

“He eats less fried or sugary food compared with before.

“But most of the time, he eats the healthier items because there’s no choice, not because he enjoys them,” she said.

Malathy added that she usually packs food for him, which makes him rarely purchase meals from the canteen.

“He tends to buy packaged things like keropok or drinks after co-curricular activities or extra classes.

“Outside the school, he buys cendol if he has extra money.”

While welcoming the move, Malathy stressed that broader efforts are needed.

“If children are still free to eat anything at home or outside, the effect may only be temporary.

“For it to really work, schools, parents and the community all need to be consistent.”

Zuraini Zam, 42, who has four children aged between eight and 15, said her children rarely buy directly from the canteen but usually opt for simple items such as keropok lekor, fried rice or nasi lemak.

“Outside school, they sometimes buy homemade ice cream, chocolate drinks or on occasion, fried chicken, which is not often because it’s expensive,” she said.

Zuraini acknowledged that the ban has had some impact but stressed that its influence does not extend beyond school hours.

“I do think the ban works just in schools. Parents still need to monitor what their children eat at home.”

Overall, parents welcomed the policy as a step towards healthier school environments, but cautioned that its success ultimately depends on consistent reinforcement at home and stronger regulation outside school grounds.