Malaysia’s carbon tax plan won’t deter investors, says PM Anwar

PARIS: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reassured investors that Malaysia’s proposed carbon tax will not hinder business growth, emphasising a balanced approach to decarbonisation.

Speaking at the Roundtable Meeting with Captains of Industry in Paris, he acknowledged global decarbonisation trends but stressed the need for realistic policies.

“The proposed carbon tax should not be seen as too problematic at the expense of investing companies,” Anwar said during the session.

He highlighted that the government is finalising details for implementation in the coming months, focusing initially on high-emission sectors like iron, steel, and energy.

The carbon tax, set for introduction in 2026, aligns with Malaysia’s strategy to adopt low-carbon technologies and meet emission reduction targets.

Anwar noted that while the palm oil industry remains vital, new plantations on peat soil have been halted due to their significant carbon footprint.

Key ministers, including Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, attended the meeting. Industry leaders praised Malaysia’s investment climate, reinforcing confidence in the country’s economic stability.

On tourism, Anwar highlighted growing French visitor numbers, aided by Malaysia Airlines’ new Kuala Lumpur-Paris route.

He also promoted Malaysia and ASEAN as dynamic investment hubs, assuring French businesses of strong growth opportunities. - Bernama