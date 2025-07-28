Contractor pleads not guilty to RM50k false document charges

ALOR SETAR: A contractor has denied allegations of using falsified documents to claim RM50,000 for maintenance work eight years ago.

Fakhruziyahdy Shaari, 53, entered a not-guilty plea in the Sessions Court today over an alternative charge linked to forged documents.

The case involves claims for the upkeep of 16 CCTV cameras at the Community Rehabilitation Centre, Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Camp.

The alleged offence occurred on November 20, 2017, at Markas Stesen Staf, Kem Lapangan Terbang Sungai Petani.

The charge falls under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison, a fine, or both.

Judge set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and scheduled the next mention for August 19.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Mohd Zulfadli Azharuddin led the prosecution, while lawyer Kamal Hisham Jaafar represented the accused. - Bernama