Efficient energy use in government buildings cuts costs - PETRA

KUALA LUMPUR: Efficient energy use in government buildings can significantly lower utility costs and support Malaysia’s sustainable energy transition, according to the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA).

The ministry highlighted this during a recent seminar aimed at promoting energy-saving practices among civil servants.

The seminar, part of the Malaysia Energy Literacy Programme (MELP), focused on no-cost energy efficiency measures outlined in a directive issued by the Chief Secretary to the Government last April.

Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir noted that government buildings, including offices, schools, and hospitals, are major energy consumers, with monthly electricity bills reaching RM260 million.

“Implementing no-cost energy efficiency measures could save the government three to five per cent in utility costs,“ he said.

Simple steps like setting air conditioning to at least 24°C and switching off unused lights and appliances were emphasised as effective, low-effort solutions.

PETRA stated that such initiatives align with Malaysia MADANI’s sustainability principles.

The seminar saw participation from 150 representatives across 49 ministries and agencies, fostering collaboration on energy conservation. - Bernama