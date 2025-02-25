KUALA LUMPUR: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has officially launched its innovative e-CAAM Licensing Professional Services (eCLIPSE) platform today, revolutionising the licensing process for aviation personnel.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the initiative underscores the government’s steadfast commitment to digitalisation and innovation, paving the way for greater efficiency, transparency and accessibility in aviation-related processes.

“With eCLIPSE, we are bringing a significant improvement to this process. Previously, it took up to two weeks for aviation on personnel to renew their licenses. With this new system, the processing time has been reduced by half, making it more convenient for our pilots, engineers, and air traffic controllers.

“This is a major step forward in ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience while maintaining the highest regulatory standards,” he said in his opening speech before officiating the launch of eCLIPSE platform here today.

He said that Malaysia has always strived to be a pioneer in aviation advancements, and today, it is proudly announced that the country is the first in Southeast Asia to implement a fully digital e-licensing process for aviation personnel.

Loke believes the initiative will help solidify Malaysia’s position as a leader in aviation regulatory innovation, setting a benchmark for other nations in the region.

“I am also delighted to be informed that eCLIPSE was developed entirely in-house by CAAM, reflecting not only CAAM’s technical expertise but also its dedication to leveraging homegrown talent and resources to create a world-class solution.

“By developing the platform internally, CAAM has ensured that the system is tailored to our local regulatory framework while remaining adaptable to future advancements in aviation technology,” he added.

The key features of the eCLIPSE platform include a Mobile-First approach, enabling aviation personnel to manage their licensing applications anytime, anywhere; an end-to-end licensing process; and seamless online payment integration.

Meanwhile, CAAM chief executive officer Datuk Capt Norazman Mahmud emphasised the positive impact of eCLIPSE on the industry.

“With this platform, we are reinforcing our commitment to digitalisation, ensuring that aviation personnel can seamlessly navigate their licensing requirements with ease. This initiative aligns with CAAM’s broader vision of leveraging technology to elevate aviation standards in Malaysia,” he said.

He also noted that the launch of the e-licensing platform aligns with Malaysia’s broader national digitalisation agenda, reflecting the aviation sector’s readiness to embrace modern solutions.