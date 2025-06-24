Malaysia’s evacuation aid shows ASEAN solidarity, says SG FM

JOHOR BAHRU: Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan has commended Malaysia for its crucial role in evacuating a Singaporean national from Iran, calling it a testament to ASEAN solidarity. In a letter to Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Balakrishnan emphasized the significance of regional cooperation during crises.

“Hard times reveal true friends,“ Balakrishnan wrote, expressing gratitude for Malaysia’s swift consular support. The assistance, facilitated by Wisma Putra and Malaysian embassies in Tehran and Ashgabat, ensured safe passage for the Singaporean alongside Malaysian evacuees.

Singapore lacks a diplomatic mission in Iran, making Malaysia’s intervention vital. The evacuation involved securing transport, accommodation, and Turkmenistan entry permits under challenging conditions. Balakrishnan also thanked Oman for aiding a separate Singaporean family’s evacuation to Muscat.

The incident underscores the practical value of the ASEAN Guidelines on Consular Assistance, which promote mutual aid among member states. Balakrishnan noted Oman’s mediation efforts amid Middle East tensions, stressing the need for de-escalation.