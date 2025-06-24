MACC arrests five for fake foreign worker permits

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained five individuals, including four company directors, for allegedly submitting fraudulent documents to secure foreign worker permits under the Manpower Recalibration Programme 2.0.

A source revealed that the suspects, aged 20 to 60, were arrested yesterday between 3 pm and 6 pm while providing statements at the Selangor MACC office. Investigations indicate that the group falsified details in their applications to the Selangor Immigration Department between 2023 and 2024.

Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court granted a four-day remand for the suspects starting today. Selangor MACC director Hairuzam Mohmad Amin confirmed the arrests, noting the case is probed under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Three other individuals linked to the case were released on RM10,000 bail each with two sureties due to health reasons.