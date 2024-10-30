Malaysia’s FM Mohamad delivers witty reponse to Carlson’s claim on Harris

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan took to social media on Wednesday with a humorous retort to a recent claim by United States (US) political commentator Tucker Carlson that US presidential candidate Kamala Harris has Malaysian roots.

Carlson’s statement, made during a rally for former US President Donald Trump on Oct 27, has sparked a mixture of disbelief and amusement among Malaysians, who found themselves unexpectedly mentioned on the United States (US) campaign trail.

In a witty response to Carlson’s claim, Mohamad remarked on Instagram : “Thank you for bringing this to our attention, Mr. Carlson. We were not aware that a Malaysian was running for the office of US President.”

“Should Puan Kamala win the race, we are delighted to invite her to #balikkampung and try some #nasigorengUSA ??,” he said in a jesting invitation.

Mohamad also shared a link in his post an opinion piece by Rahim Said, a human behaviourist and regular contributor to online platforms, who tackled the topic with a touch of humour.

In his article titled “Keep Malaysia Out of Your Mouth, Tucker Carlson,” Rahim critiques Carlson for seemingly bypassing basic facts, calling the commentator’s remarks a “remarkable departure from reality.”

The article humorously notes that Carlson’s claim left many Malaysians “scratching their heads and glancing at world maps just to be sure.”

Carlson’s assertion that Harris, whose ancestry is Jamaican and Indian, is “Samoan-Malaysian” has been widely ridiculed online after his speech at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Oct 27 (Sunday).