Malaysia’s history must represent facts, not dictated by West, says PM

MELAKA: Malaysia’s history must represent the facts based on research and what Malaysians should know rather than being dictated by the West according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He stated that the reconstruction of Malaysian history was important and asserted that it should not be written by colonial masters.

“For the past many, many years, I remember as far back as 1961, one of our notable sociologists, Professor Hussein Al-Attas, wrote a very pertinent piece in the Asian Historians Conference, that he wants to be truthful to our country, our legacy, our history must not be dictated by our colonial masters.”

“Our history must not be subjugated as written about slaves in this country.”

“We had a civilisation, we had an opportunity to be a major trading partner,“ he said when officiating Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) in Klebang here yesterday.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the education sector must also play its role in constructing the history of Malaysia through independent research.

He highlighted using the history of Melaka as a key reference point to understand the vibrancy of the nation’s culture including its tourism.

“Melaka is not a normal tourist destination.”

“It is unique in the Malay archipelago with its history of the great Muslim Malay sultanate, where Muslim rule was established,“ he said.

“Attracting trade and investments from as far as Venice, Spain, and Portugal, it became one of the great cosmopolitan and trading centres in the world, as written by notable historians,“ he added.

The Prime Minister assured Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh of the federal government’s full support for his ongoing mission to correct historical narratives.

“So thank you, Chief Minister, for continuing this effort; you have all the support of the federal government.”

Anwar also lauded Melaka’s exceptional prowess in hosting the launch of VM2026 and described the state’s performance as a testament to its collective spirit and historical significance.

He noted that the country’s tourism sector was not solely focused on culture and the arts but also served as a key driver of economic growth and a symbol of national unity.

He further observed that food and beverages played a major role in attracting tourists as they reflected Malaysia’s diversity.

“Tourism is linked to the economy, to the rejuvenation of culture and the arts, to unity, and to culinary activities that showcase diversity,“ he said.

The event was also attended by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and Tourism, Art and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing. – Bernama