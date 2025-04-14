KUCHING: The late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s introduction of the Islam Hadhari concept significantly enhanced Malaysia’s image as a progressive and moderate Islamic nation on the global stage, said Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said that during his tenure as Prime Minister, from 2003 to 2009, the late Abdullah introduced various policies and approaches which brought about major changes to the country.

“Among his most significant contributions was the introduction of Islam Hadhari, which emphasised holistic development, by balancing spiritual values with physical and material progress,” he said in a condolence message, shared via the Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri official Facebook page.

He described Abdullah’s passing as a profound loss for the nation, remembering him as a distinguished statesman who served with dedication, humility, and leadership, rooted in noble values.

“Under his leadership, the principles of good governance, human capital development, and interfaith and interracial harmony were further strengthened. His modesty, people-centric approach, and thoughtful leadership continue to serve as an example for today’s and future leaders,” he added.

Abdullah passed away, at the age of 85, at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10 pm, as confirmed by his son-in-law, Khairy Jamaluddin, in an Instagram post.

Born on Nov 26, 1939, in Bayan Lepas, Penang, Abdullah helmed the country’s premiership from Oct 31, 2003, until April 3, 2009, following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.