Malaysia’s king visits Russia to enhance high-tech and ASEAN cooperation

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, may discuss cooperation in high-tech, interaction in ASEAN, trade, and military‑technical collaboration during the Malaysian monarch’s visit to Russia.

This was the opinion of the Director of the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University, Alexey Maslov.

“Firstly, this year Malaysia chairs ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations), therefore the discussion will cover cooperation with the entire bloc.

“In addition, over the past year, we have outlined a number of projects with Malaysia, including supplies of Russian energy resources to Malaysia and purchases by Russia of a number of products such as fruit and textiles. But the most important topic, perhaps, will be interaction in the field of high technology,“ Maslov told Sputnik, the Russian news agency.

Malaysia is one of the most developed countries in the region in terms of science and universities, Maslov said, adding that joint production of microprocessors, system boards, and related technologies is possible.

Sultan Ibrahim is the first Malaysian head of state to visit Russia on a state visit since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1967. The visit is scheduled for Aug 5 to 10.

Sultan Ibrahim is scheduled to hold talks with Putin on Aug 6, during which the leaders are expected to discuss relations between Russia and Malaysia, as well as relevant topics on the regional and international agenda. - Bernama, Sputnik