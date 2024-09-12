KUALA LUMPUR: The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Malaysia and South Korea is expected to be finalised next year, subject to political stability in South Korea, according to Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong.

He said the FTA negotiations have already started.

“South Korea’s political situation is indeed uncertain for now; it is yet to be determined whether it will affect the FTA negotiations.

“Nevertheless, we have started FTA negotiations and if the political process in South Korea does not affect negotiations, it will be signed next year,“ he said in response to a question from Datuk Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail (PN-Kubang Pasu) who asked if South Korea’s crisis will affect the FTA negotiations at the Dewan Rakyat today.

During Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent visit to South Korea, both countries expressed their commitment to expedite any delayed negotiations with the agreement expected to be signed during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s return visit to Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Liew said the New Investment Incentive Framework, expected to be announced as early as the first quarter of 2025, will ensure that investment companies receive incentives based on a set evaluation score.

“This evaluation score will determine the type of incentives given to investors, based on their contribution to the economy according to the six main aspects set out in the National Investment Aspiration,“ he said.