Malaysia’s NADI centres to boost digital inclusion with new upgrades

GENEVA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been directed to upgrade all 1,099 National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) to better serve the public.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil highlighted the need for faster internet and expanded services like e-Health.

Speaking after the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2025 ceremony, Fahmi emphasised the goal of fully utilising NADI MADANI centres nationwide.

The NADI Digital Inclusive Project, particularly its NADI Pulau Banggi initiative, was recognised at the event for bridging the digital divide in remote areas.

Fahmi noted the global interest in Malaysia’s approach, with other nations keen to replicate the model.

The WSIS Prizes, organised by the International Telecommunication Union and UN agencies, honour ICT projects supporting sustainable development.

The awards coincide with the WSIS+20 High-Level Event, running until July 11. – Bernama