Malaysia’s National Day celebration at Expo Osaka showcases vibrant cultural diversity

OSAKA: Malaysia’s National Day celebration at Expo 2025 Osaka showcased the nation’s vibrant culture and diversity through a spectacular parade that drew strong applause from international visitors.

The event featured a colourful National Day Parade highlighting Malaysia’s multicultural identity through traditional costumes, music and dances.

Performances included Mentera Semerah Padi, Magunatip from Sabah, Orang Ulu from Sarawak and Saya Anak Malaysia during the nearly two-hour parade along a 1.2-kilometre route.

National diving star Datuk Pandelela Rinong described her participation in the parade as both exciting and memorable.

She expressed honour at being invited to represent Malaysia and join the cultural showcase at the international exposition.

Pandelela shared her pride at seeing Malaysian fans in attendance and Japanese visitors showing admiration for the country’s cultural presentation.

The Olympian emphasised the importance of safeguarding national unity and cultural heritage in her message to young Malaysians.

She advised Malaysian youth to always maintain harmony as the nation’s strength and to preserve cultural heritage for future generations.

Japanese visitor Rena Nishiyama expressed joy and excitement after attending Malaysia’s National Day Parade at the expo.

She shared her aspiration to visit Malaysia one day despite never having travelled to the country previously.

Another visitor from Serbia, Isidora, praised Malaysia’s showcase for brilliantly capturing both traditional and contemporary aspects of Malaysian culture.

She appreciated how the expo allowed dozens of countries to bring their cultural presentations directly to international visitors.

The Serbian visitor noted that Malaysia’s celebration has inspired her to explore the country personally in the future.

Expo 2025 Osaka runs for six months from April 13 to October 13 on the man-made island of Yumeshima in Osaka.

The expo’s theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives” showcases innovative ideas, technologies and diverse exhibits from participating nations. – Bernama