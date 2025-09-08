Home Minister inspects final preparations for ASEAN crime meeting in Melaka

MELAKA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail inspected final preparations for the 19th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime at DoubleTree by Hilton hotel today.

The five-day meeting beginning today focuses on strengthening regional cooperation against cross-border criminal activities.

Senior officials including Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Awang Alik Jeman and Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar accompanied the minister during the inspection.

Saifuddin spent thirty minutes reviewing meeting preparations and receiving organisational briefings while also visiting the media centre facilities.

ASEAN leaders and delegates started arriving from 3 pm today for the important regional security gathering.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officially open the 19th AMMTC tomorrow with addresses from ASEAN secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn and Minister Saifuddin.

Ministers and delegates will engage in comprehensive dialogue covering twenty-four transnational crime agenda items during Wednesday’s main discussions.

Bilateral meetings scheduled throughout Wednesday will provide additional space for country-to-country talks on security cooperation.

Thursday’s programme features consultations with dialogue partners through four separate meetings with China, Japan, South Korea and the ASEAN Plus Three grouping.

The meeting will conclude with a symbolic handover of AMMTC chairmanship from Malaysia to the Philippines.

This gathering forms part of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 under the theme of Inclusivity and Sustainability.

The meetings reflect Malaysia’s commitment to building a safer and more prosperous ASEAN community through enhanced regional security cooperation. – Bernama