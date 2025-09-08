TVET graduates achieve 98.8% employability rate, no longer second choice

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Technical and Vocational Education and Training has transformed from a secondary option into a primary pathway for developing competent professionals with global competitiveness.

Dr Shamsuri Abdullah, deputy director-general of Planning at the Polytechnic and Community College Education Department, highlighted TVET’s effectiveness through polytechnics and community colleges achieving a 98.8% graduate employability rate last year.

This remarkable employment rate demonstrates strong industry confidence in the quality of education provided by these institutions.

PolyCC graduates generally experience no difficulty securing employment due to the hands-on learning system implemented across all programmes.

The department continuously reviews its curriculum while maintaining close collaboration with industry partners to ensure programme alignment with current job market demands.

Shamsuri emphasised the presence of Polytechnic Industry Advisory Councils at both national and individual polytechnic levels, providing essential guidance on industry-related aspects.

These advisory councils ensure educational programmes remain perfectly aligned with evolving industry requirements and technological advancements.

JPPKK has experienced enrolment demand exceeding its current capacity, indicating growing public awareness of available learning opportunities and promising career pathways.

The skills acquired through TVET programmes enable graduates to pursue employment, entrepreneurship, or business ownership alongside opportunities for further education.

These multiple pathways make PolyCC institutions the largest contributor, accounting for over 40% of post-SPM students choosing technical and vocational education majors.

The department continuously reviews programmes, particularly in emerging sectors like energy, electrical, and electronics, to meet high-tech industry demands.

Ongoing modifications include interventions designed to facilitate smoother industry entry and higher starting salaries for graduates.

The convocation ceremony saw two recipients receiving the Director’s Award while seven graduates received Academic and Co-Curricular Excellence Awards.

A total of 1,093 graduates received their scrolls during the 24th Seberang Perai Polytechnic Convocation Ceremony. – Bernama