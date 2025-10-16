Malaysia’s Palestine aid plan must be well-coordinated says PM

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised that Malaysia’s humanitarian aid plan for Palestine must be carefully and effectively coordinated.

He stated this coordination is necessary to ensure all assistance reaches those truly in need.

Anwar made these remarks during a meeting with Malaysia’s civil society network involved in the Ops Ihsan and Sumud Flotilla initiatives.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya today.

He explained the purpose was to coordinate immediate humanitarian assistance efforts for Palestine following the latest developments there.

Anwar expressed confidence that with wisdom, efficiency and strong solidarity, these efforts will help ease the suffering of Gaza’s people.

He added that these initiatives symbolise the compassion and humanitarian spirit of Malaysians toward the Palestinian cause. – Bernama