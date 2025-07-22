Malaysia’s plan for Middle East tensions in Dewan Rakyat focus

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s short-term and long-term action plans to address geopolitical tensions in the Middle East will be a key focus in today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper, Mohd Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat) will raise the issue during the Minister’s Question Time.

Another significant topic involves Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran), who will question the Prime Minister on how the 2002 International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on Ligitan and Sipadan Islands could affect maritime boundary negotiations with Indonesia in the Sulawesi Sea, including sovereignty over blocks ND6 and ND7.

During the oral answers session, Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman (PN-Bachok) will seek clarification from the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister on government measures to tackle US tariff issues involving state governments.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Sh Mohmed Puzi Sh Ali (BN-Pekan) will ask the Agriculture and Food Security Minister about savings from subsidy cuts and their impact on the egg market.

The session will proceed with the first reading of the Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2025, followed by the second reading of the Street, Drainage and Building (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Whistleblower Protection (Amendment) 2025.

The Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament is set for 24 days, with the 13th Malaysia Plan slated for tabling on July 31. - Bernama