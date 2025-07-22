Security manager pleads not guilty to using false document

KUANTAN: A security manager has pleaded not guilty to using a false document in a procurement process involving the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA).

Nur Mohamad Fariz Abu Bakar, 36, from Petaling Jaya, Selangor, was charged in the Sessions Court here today.

The case involves a forged quotation worth RM29,000, dated Aug 26, 2022, which was allegedly used in a procurement application for cleaning products supply to RISDA branches in Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan.

The offence reportedly occurred at Risda Security and Services Sdn Bhd on Aug 30, 2022.

Under Section 471 of the Penal Code, read with Section 465, the charge carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

During the hearing, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer, Suriawani Abdul Rahim, proposed bail at RM12,000 with one surety.

Nur Mohamad Fariz, who was unrepresented, requested a lower bail amount, citing financial responsibilities as the sole breadwinner for his wife, three children, and mother.

Judge Sazlina Safie set bail at RM5,000 with one surety and scheduled the next hearing for Aug 25 for document submission and legal counsel appointment. - Bernama