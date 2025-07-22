Melaka receives RM940k for Youth and Sports facility upgrades

MELAKA: The federal government has approved RM940,000 for 18 minor projects under the Youth and Sports Ministry to upgrade sports facilities in Melaka this year.

State Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman V.P. Shanmugam said the projects were part of 133 applications submitted by the state government.

“The allocation will be distributed to District and Land Offices as well as local authorities, which own the approved sports facility sites,“ he said during the Melaka State Legislative Assembly sitting at Seri Negeri.

Shanmugam urged cooperation between authorities and the Melaka Youth and Sports Department to ensure timely fund disbursement for repairs and upgrades.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Zahari Abd Kalil (BN–Durian Tunggal) on maintenance timelines for public sports facilities like futsal courts and fields.

Additionally, Shanmugam highlighted major projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan, including synthetic pitch upgrades at the Melaka Youth and Sports Complex, improvements to the Krubong Community Sports Complex, and hockey field upgrades at Bukit Serindit Hockey Stadium.

Other approved projects include the Melaka Sports Council Badminton Hall upgrade, facility improvements at the Sailing Training Centre in Kuala Sungai Baru, and a Mini Sports Complex construction in Bemban, Jasin. - Bernama