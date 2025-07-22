Melaka to install 5 new telco towers for better tourist connectivity

MELAKA: The state government will install five new telecommunication towers in high-traffic tourist areas to improve connectivity and visitor experience.

The initiative, announced by State Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communication Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan, is part of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) Universal Service Provision (USP) programme.

The towers will be built in Kampung Kuala Linggi, Kampung Paya Lebar, Jonker Street, Taman Botanikal Ayer Keroh, and Pulau Besar. Melaka ICT Holdings Sdn Bhd has been appointed to handle the construction.

Fairul Nizam revealed the plan during the Melaka State Legislative Assembly session at Seri Negeri, responding to a query from Kerk Chee Yee (PH–Ayer Keroh) regarding internet quality improvements in tourist-heavy zones.

Since 2022, MCMC has audited 717 locations statewide, including 25 tourist spots, in preparation for Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024).

The audits led to 48 Compliance Notices and 34 Commission Directives issued to service providers failing to meet required standards.

“Five directives were not complied with, resulting in civil penalties against the telcos involved,“ Fairul Nizam said.

Service providers were also mandated to submit short- and long-term solutions to address connectivity issues.

This effort has reduced public complaints received by MCMC, dropping from 1,422 in 2022 to 1,243 in 2023, and further to 355 as of 2024. - Bernama