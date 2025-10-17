Malaysia’s Q3 2025 GDP forecast at 5.2% shows strong economic growth

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s gross domestic product in the third quarter of 2025 is forecast to grow 5.2%, demonstrating the nation’s continued strong economic expansion.

This growth projection specifically highlights robust performance in the construction and services sectors according to official estimates.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the latest forecast exceeds an earlier 4.8% growth projection despite global uncertainties.

“Even with geopolitical and international trade issues that appear unstable, Malaysia’s economy remains on a strong growth path,“ he stated during his weekly press conference.

Fahmi added that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has requested special attention for the manufacturing sector to better manage current challenges.

The 5.2% growth forecast represents a significant increase from the 4.4% expansion recorded in the previous quarter.

Department of Statistics Malaysia Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin attributed this growth to strong performance across all major economic sectors.

He specifically noted that domestic demand remains the primary driver of Malaysia’s economic expansion.

Tourism-related activities during public and school holidays provided particular momentum to the services sector growth.

This positive economic outlook comes amid ongoing global political and trade uncertainties affecting many nations. – Bernama