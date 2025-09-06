Malaysia’s SARA aid praised globally but hard to replicate, says PM

BALING: The one-off distribution of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) appreciation aid worth RM100 to individuals aged 18 and above has been lauded by foreign leaders as an innovative and people-centred initiative, although many admitted it would be difficult for them to replicate, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that in discussions with his counterparts, particularly ASEAN leaders, they expressed admiration for Malaysia’s effort in directly easing the people’s burden, but acknowledged that implementing a similar programme in their own countries would pose considerable challenges.

“The Prime Minister of Vietnam (Pham Minh Chinh) recently announced aid of about RM50 per person, and he asked me how we managed to carry out assistance such as SARA... We spend RM15 billion on this programme.

“When we talk about SARA (appreciation aid), some criticise, but they forget that it is in addition to the SARA aid and the Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR),” he said.

He said this when speaking at the closing ceremony of the MADANI Rakyat Programme at the Baling District Council Sports Complex here today, which was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that in driving the nation’s economic growth, investments are increasing with convincing figures, while assuring that the government will continue to safeguard the welfare of the people, especially the poor.

He said the true measure of a country’s success lies in its ability to distribute prosperity fairly and ensure the well-being of its people, including those in remote and rural areas.

“In the MADANI government, we continue to give focus and attention to regional and rural development... as well as direct assistance to the people,” he said.

At the same time, Anwar also reminded all parties to carry out their responsibilities properly when entrusted with power, whether at the state or national level.

“My hope is that my colleagues understand this. Do not be corrupt, do not steal the people’s wealth. We must safeguard the people’s well-being. The country must be peaceful, and the economy must remain strong,” he said. - Bernama