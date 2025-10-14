Malaysia’s stance on Trump peace plan and VMY 2026 in Parliament focus

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s stance on the peace plan proposed by United States President Donald Trump regarding the Palestine-Israel conflict is among the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s official website, Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) is seeking an explanation from the Prime Minister on how far the peace plan aligns with Malaysia’s principles and efforts in championing the rights of the Palestinian people and the sovereignty of the state, during the Minister’s Question Time, which begins at 10 am.

At the same session, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) will ask the Prime Minister about the government’s readiness to ensure the success of Visit Malaysia Year (VMY) 2026, particularly in terms of international promotion and state government participation, as well as whether expenditure is based on the principle of ‘value for money’.

Also drawing attention is a question from Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang) to the Finance Minister regarding the government’s stance on the effectiveness of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) assistance in assisting the B40 group and issues of reported payment delays among some rural recipients during the oral question-and-answer session.

After the oral question session, the Dewan Rakyat sitting will continue with the second day of the debate on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2026 at the policy stage.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the policy stage debate will run for eight days from Oct 13 until Oct 28, while the committee stage debate will be held from Nov 5 to 27.

Budget 2026 was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Friday (Oct 10), allocating RM419.2 billion, of which RM338.2 billion is for operating expenditure and the remaining RM81 billion for development expenditure. - Bernama