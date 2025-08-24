Malaysia’s TVET talent to shine at WorldSkills ASEAN 2025 in Manila

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian participation in WorldSkills ASEAN Manila 2025 demonstrates the nation’s wealth of young talent in Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that participants should view the competition as a platform to showcase global competitiveness, creativity, innovation and strong fighting spirit.

Ahmad Zahid, who also serves as Minister of Rural and Regional Development, extended his best wishes to the entire contingent of thirty seven young competitors across twenty three skill categories.

“Insya-Allah, I am confident all of you are capable of repeating the glorious success we have achieved before, and even creating new history for our beloved nation,” he expressed through a social media post.

He further reminded participants to maintain focus, ensure adequate rest, increase prayers and place their efforts in divine hands.

“We all stand firmly behind you, praying that success and excellence will always accompany your struggle there. Insya-Allah,” he added.

WorldSkills ASEAN Manila 2025 will convene at the World Trade Center Metro Manila from August twenty six to twenty eight, gathering nearly three hundred participants from across ASEAN nations.

The competition features thirty two skill areas encompassing technology, engineering, design, automation, hospitality and numerous other disciplines. – Bernama