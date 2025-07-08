Malaysia’s unity shines through diversity at Wesley School event

KUALA LUMPUR: Unity is not about uniformity but standing together despite differences, said Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai.

Speaking at Wesley Methodist School Kuala Lumpur International’s (WMSKLI) Unity Day 2025, he emphasised how Malaysia’s strength lies in its diversity.

“Nothing is more meaningful than appreciating the beauty of Malaysia, a country enriched by its diversity. We must focus on what unites us, not what divides us,” he said. Wong stressed shared values like compassion, respect, and kindness as the foundation of national unity, urging Malaysians to reject divisive narratives.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim officiated the event, joined by Methodist Council of Education (MCOE) private education director Lim Kah Cheng and WMSKLI principal Wong Chee Kheon. Sim launched a bilingual anthology, *The Recipe for Malaysia’s Success*, recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the first school-published polygenre work on unity.

The book features pantun, syair, poems, and short stories in Malay and English, contributed by students, educators, and notable figures like Senator Datuk Seri Prof Emeritus Dr Awang Sariyan and social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye. Lim noted the project counters stereotypes about international schools, proving their role in fostering patriotism and Malay language proficiency. - Bernama