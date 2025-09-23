Malaysia scores 75 in data governance, key to ASEAN digital future

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s score for Robust Data Governance has increased to 75 under the GSMA Digital Nation Index, reflecting strong regulatory frameworks and the government’s commitment to protecting data.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said the score underscores Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to create a secure and trusted digital ecosystem.

She highlighted the GSMA Digital Nations ASEAN Report 2025, which identifies key areas for improvement starting with digital infrastructure.

“Our mobile network operators have laid a strong foundation for innovation, and it is vital that we build on this momentum,” she said at the Digital Nation Summit Kuala Lumpur (ASEAN Edition) 2025.

Teo noted that the report also recognises Malaysia’s strengths in developing a skilled and adaptable workforce.

“Our people are our greatest asset, and in today’s fast-changing digital economy, they understand that learning never stops,” she added.

She emphasised that trust forms the cornerstone of any digital nation, requiring strong data privacy and enhanced cybersecurity.

“In ASEAN, the digital economy is currently valued at around US$300 billion and is projected to exceed US$1 trillion by 2030.”

Teo urged ASEAN to harness transformative technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain to develop innovative digital communities.

Highlighting the rise of cyber threats, she said these are driven by increased connectivity and ASEAN’s growing geopolitical significance.

“Effective cybersecurity requires close cooperation between governments, the private sector and international bodies.”

“Strengthening and updating legal frameworks is essential to combat cybercrime and respond to evolving threats,” she added.

Teo noted that the summit aligns with ASEAN’s 2045 vision to build a resilient and people-centred community powered by digital transformation.

“I believe this summit marks the beginning of deliberations on the region’s digital future, empowered by emerging technologies.”

“Let this summit herald a new chapter in building digital nations, where ASEAN leads with trust, thrives on innovation and grows together,” she said.

The Digital Nation Summit Kuala Lumpur (ASEAN Edition) 2025 is held under the theme Forging ASEAN’s Digital Future: Technology for Trust and Transformation.

The two-day discussions will focus on trust, AI, industry innovation and cybersecurity shaping the region’s shared digital future. – Bernama