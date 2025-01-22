DAVOS: Malaysia’s political stability and clear policy prescriptions in the MADANI Economy framework have encouraged big players in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, including semiconductor companies, to invest in the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government has provided enough incentives to attract big players from the United States, Europe and China to make huge investments in Malaysia.

Along with the progress of AI, he called for a comprehensive approach to integrating AI into Malaysia’s national framework, emphasising the urgency of establishing robust AI legislation, a national AI office, and data protection measures.

“We have to navigate -- (through) the National AI Office, legislation, data protection, and whatever it takes to make sure that we are fully equipped,” he said during a special one-on-one exclusive dialogue entitled “A Conversation with Anwar Ibrahim’’ moderated by WEF founder and executive chairman of the board of trustees Prof Klaus Schwab here today.

“AI means changing the education system, health services, blockchain. It will have to come about, and we are pushing it at a faster pace, partly because of my age. I don’t have time to wait,” the 77-year-old leader added.