Malaysia sees over 446k Bangladeshi workers enter in 2022-2023

Qirana Nabilla Mohd Rashidi
  • 2025-08-26 11:08 AM
Bangladeshi worker Azad Hassan, resumes his job as a store helper after the near Plaza Pudu Area, Kuala Lumpur. - theSun pic

PETALING JAYA: A total of 49,353 Bangladeshi nationals entered Malaysia in 2022 after the reopening of borders post-COVID-19, while another 397,548 workers were recruited in 2023 under the government’s Foreign Worker Recruitment Relaxation Plan, the Home Ministry revealed.

In a written reply to the Parliament, the ministry said during the same period, 20,331 Bangladeshi workers were repatriated in 2022 and 23,065 in 2023 after their employers terminated contracts.

“As of June 30, the Immigration Department recorded 803,332 active Bangladeshi workers holding Temporary Employment Visit Passes (PLKS), representing 37% of Malaysia’s total foreign workforce, making Bangladesh the largest source country for low-skilled labour in Malaysia,”the ministry added.

Meanwhile, enforcement data showed that 790 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in 2022 and 2023 for overstaying their permits and becoming undocumented migrants.