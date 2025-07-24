Malaysia semiconductor exports grow 15.7 pct in 1H 2025

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s semiconductor exports demonstrated strong resilience, expanding by 15.7 percent in the first half of 2025, significantly outpacing the country’s overall export growth of 3.8 percent.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz highlighted the sector’s economic impact, noting that every RM1 spent generates over RM2 in direct output across supply chains and supporting industries.

Speaking at the ASEAN Semiconductor Summit (ASEMIS) 2025, Tengku Zafrul emphasized the sector’s role as a key economic multiplier. “In total, the industry generated RM4.9 trillion in economic output last year, underscoring its role as a national multiplier,“ he said.

Despite global economic challenges, Malaysia’s semiconductor industry continues to thrive, reinforcing the country’s competitiveness in the global market. The minister pointed out that growth is no longer confined to traditional hubs like Penang and Selangor but has expanded to Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, and Sarawak.

The sector’s expansion is also benefiting nearly 1,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of the semiconductor ecosystem. “What makes this industry so vital is also its far-reaching impact,“ Tengku Zafrul added. - Bernama