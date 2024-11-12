JAKARTA: Malaysia is on track to meet its goal of attracting 4.2 million Indonesian tourists this year, with three million arrivals recorded by October, according to Tourism Malaysia Jakarta director Hairi Mohd Yakzan.

He attributed this achievement to the launch of new flight routes, a range of effective promotional activities, and strong collaborations with tourism agencies across various states in Malaysia.

“We’re confident we will meet the target in the remaining two months,“ he said during the ‘Gateway to Borneo’ programme, organised by the Sarawak Tourism Board in partnership with AirAsia, held at a hotel in West Jakarta.

Hairi also announced that the Malaysia Travel Fair will be held from Dec 13 to 15 in Yogyakarta to promote Malaysia as a top travel destination for the local population and surrounding areas.

The event, held in collaboration with the Indonesian Travel Agent Association (ASTINDO) and the Association of Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies (ASITA), aims to further strengthen Malaysia’s position as one of the leading destinations.

Visitors will be offered travel ticket promotions, discounts on tour packages, special deals from travel agents and exhibitors, as well as exciting activities such as a prize draw, teh tarik demonstrations, and traditional Malaysian dances, he added.