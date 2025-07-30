New York officer and security guard killed in Manhattan shooting hailed as heroes

MANHATTAN: The New York police officer and security guard killed in a mass shooting inside a Manhattan skyscraper on Monday are being remembered as heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect others. Officer Didarul Islam, 36, and Aland Etienne, a security guard, were among four victims fatally shot before the gunman took his own life.

Islam, an immigrant from Bangladesh, leaves behind a pregnant wife and two young sons. His childhood friend, Syed Tanjib Mujib, described him as a selfless person who always put others first. “He died trying to save lives. Our hearts are broken, but we’re proud of him,“ Mujib said.

New York Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch honored Islam as a hero. “He was saving lives, he was protecting New Yorkers,“ Adams said. Tisch added, “He made the ultimate sacrifice—shot in cold blood.” Islam had been working a paid security detail at the building when the shooting occurred.

Aland Etienne, the slain security guard, was described by his union president as a dedicated professional. “Aland Etienne is a New York hero. We will remember him as such,“ said Manny Pastereich of 32BJ SEIU. Etienne’s brother, Gathmand, shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, calling him “a father, a son, and a light in our eyes.”

Islam’s family in Bangladesh is devastated. His cousin, Mizanul Haque, said his father suffered a stroke upon hearing the news, while his mother has been unable to speak since. “What do you even say to a family that’s been shattered like this?” Haque said.

The tragedy highlights the risks faced by law enforcement and security personnel. According to preliminary data, 42 officers have died in the line of duty in the U.S. this year alone. - Reuters