Trump approval rating hits record low at 40% in latest poll

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 40%, marking the lowest point of his second term, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. The survey, conducted over three days and ending on Monday, revealed growing concerns among Americans about his economic and immigration policies.

The poll, which included responses from 1,023 adults nationwide, has a margin of error of 3 percentage points. It highlights deep political divisions, with 83% of Republicans supporting Trump compared to just 3% of Democrats. Among independents, roughly one-third approved of his performance.

Trump’s previous approval rating stood at 41% in a mid-July poll. Despite campaigning on economic growth and stricter immigration controls, public opinion remains split. About 38% approved of his economic policies, up slightly from 35% in the last survey, while 43% supported his immigration stance, a marginal increase from 41%.

All changes in the poll fall within the margin of error, indicating a stable but declining trend in public approval. - Reuters