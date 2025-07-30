NYC shooter blamed NFL for CTE brain disease in deadly rampage

NEW YORK: The gunman who killed four people in a Manhattan skyscraper carried a note blaming the National Football League (NFL) for a degenerative brain disease he claimed to have, Mayor Eric Adams said. The shooter, identified as Shane Tamura, 27, opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle before taking his own life.

Tamura, a former high school football player from Las Vegas, had a history of mental illness. His rampage left two security officers and two office workers dead in the Park Avenue building, which houses NFL headquarters and financial firms.

“The note suggested he believed he had CTE, a brain injury linked to contact sports,“ Adams told CBS News. “He appeared to blame the NFL, despite never playing professionally.” Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a severe brain condition tied to repeated head trauma, often found in athletes.

The NFL has faced scrutiny over player safety, paying over $1 billion in concussion-related settlements. Tamura’s note reportedly criticized the league for not doing enough to address CTE risks.

Among the victims was Wesley LePatner, a Blackstone executive, and NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was part of the building’s security detail. Islam, a father of two, had recently spoken with family before the attack.

Tamura drove from Las Vegas to New York before the shooting. Security footage showed him entering the building with an M4 Carbine rifle. Nevada law allows open carry of such firearms without a permit, unlike New York.

Police confirmed Tamura had been detained twice under mental health crisis holds in 2022 and 2024. He had worked as a casino security guard in Las Vegas.

The NFL increased security at its offices following the attack. Commissioner Roger Goodell assured staff of enhanced safety measures. - Reuters