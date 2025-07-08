Malaysia shifts defence procurement to G2G basis to curb corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has shifted defence system procurement to a Government-to-Government (G2G) model to eliminate corruption risks, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed.

This move excludes intermediaries and commissions, ensuring transparency in high-value military acquisitions.

Anwar revealed recent discussions with France and Italy to reinforce fair procurement practices.

“This is unheard of, because procurement of weapons has historically been one of the most corrupt areas, where people steal money,“ he stated during an interview with France 24.

The Prime Minister emphasised the policy shift as part of broader anti-corruption reforms. “Go directly government to government, and avoid this manner of taking or squandering money through so-called commissions,“ he added.

When questioned about investigations involving former leaders, Anwar clarified that anti-graft probes target all individuals impartially, regardless of political stature.

“It’s not about whether someone is a former finance minister or prime minister, it doesn’t matter. The question is how did you get these billions?” he said.

He stressed the need to recover misappropriated funds for public welfare.

“Any funds stolen from the people must be returned, we want to improve our schools, we want to help the poor,“ Anwar affirmed.

The Prime Minister is currently attending the BRICS Summit in Brazil after official visits to Italy and France. - Bernama