Malaysia signs UN BBNJ agreement to protect high seas biodiversity

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has officially signed the United Nations Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity in Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability announced this historic achievement in global marine environmental protection efforts.

Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Datuk Dr Ahmad Faisal Muhamad signed the agreement on behalf of the country at UN headquarters in New York on September 3.

This legally binding instrument under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea aims to ensure long-term conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity.

The agreement facilitates closer international cooperation, capacity-building, environmental impact assessment and equitable access to marine genetic resources.

Malaysia’s signing represents the first step before proceeding to ratify the agreement through appropriate domestic processes.

The decision demonstrates Malaysia’s strong commitment to multilateralism and the rule of law in ocean governance.

This action supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Goal 14: Life Below Water.

As a maritime nation and UN member, Malaysia recognizes the critical importance of preserving ocean health for present and future generations.

Malaysia will continue engaging constructively in preparatory work toward implementing the BBNJ Agreement. – Bernama