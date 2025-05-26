Malaysia, Singapore enhance regional healthcare collaboration

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Singapore have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening regional healthcare cooperation through a bilateral meeting held at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the visit by his Singaporean counterpart, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung, and his delegation took place on the sidelines of the 46th ASEAN Summit and focused on several key strategic areas.

“These include collaboration on Nutrigrade labelling, aimed at promoting healthier dietary practices more effectively in both countries.

“The discussion also covered cross-border healthcare services, which aim to strengthen connectivity between the two health systems and promote more inclusive access to care,” he said in a Facebook post.

Dr Dzulkefly added that this close cooperation reflects the shared commitment of both nations to actively contribute to strengthening regional health systems and advancing a more equitable and sustainable global health agenda.