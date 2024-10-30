Malaysia slams Israeli ban ON UNRWA in occupied Palestinian territory

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has unequivocally condemned the recent legislation passed by the Israeli Knesset to ban the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, Wisma Putra, on Wednesday issued a strongly worded statement denouncing the move as a direct assault on a UN agency and described it as “a serious insult to the international community and the sanctity of an international humanitarian agency.”

“Malaysia further underscores that the Zionist Israeli regime holds no sovereignty over the occupied State of Palestine, including East Jerusalem, where UNRWA’s presence is welcomed by an agreement between Palestine and the UN,” it said.

Wisma Putra said that the so-called legislation seemingly seeks to legalise what is clearly an illegal and deliberate action by the Zionist Israeli regime to dismantle UNRWA as part of its strategy to erase the Palestinian refugee issue.

The foreign ministry added that the action also undermines the right of return, which is upheld by UN General Assembly Resolution 194, and starve those surviving the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and genocide in Gaza.

UNRWA remains an essential lifeline for over 5.9 million Palestinians, providing vital services in education, healthcare and humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees throughout the Middle East.

Malaysia also reaffirmed its unwavering support for UNRWA and urged the international community to take immediate, decisive action to safeguard the agency and bring an end to the ongoing suffering of Palestinians, added the statement.

On Monday (Oct 28), international media reported that Israel’s parliament has voted to ban the UNRWA from the country within 90 days, in defiance of US and other international pressure to maintain the largest provider of humanitarian assistance to the country’s Palestinian population.

In a 92-10 vote, the Knesset banned the agency, which operates in Israel according to a 1967 treaty, from conducting “any activity” or providing any service inside Israel, including the areas of annexed East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank.