Malaysia, Spain vow to strengthen ties at Bilateral Consultation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Spain reviewed the progress of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation during the 6th Malaysia-Spain Bilateral Consultation held in Putrajaya on Tuesday.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, in a posting on its Facebook account on Wednesday, said both countries agreed to enhance cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, defence, science and technology, higher education, culture, tourism and sports.

“The consultation also served as a platform to exchange views on regional and global developments,” the posting read.

This included the global economic outlook, with a focus on tariff-related issues, the situation in the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year, it added.