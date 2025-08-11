South Korea pardons ex-justice minister Cho Kuk in academic fraud case

SEOUL: South Korea will pardon former justice minister Cho Kuk this week after he served less than half of his two-year sentence for academic fraud.

The scandal involved forged documents to secure college admissions advantages for his children.

Cho, once a rising political star, had been considered a potential presidential candidate before the 2019 scandal.

His wife Chung Kyung-sim received a four-year sentence and was paroled in 2023 after serving most of her term.

Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho confirmed Cho’s inclusion in the Liberation Day pardons list alongside 26 other officials.

Cho previously served as a legal scholar and aide to former president Moon Jae-in before leading the justice ministry.

Investigations revealed he falsified documents to benefit his son and daughter’s university applications.

A court found him guilty of even taking an online exam on his son’s behalf at a US institution.

Seoul’s Central District Court condemned his abuse of power as a professor to manipulate admissions processes.

Despite his conviction, Cho’s Rebuilding Korea party won 12 parliamentary seats in 2024 elections.

He led impeachment efforts against President Yoon Suk Yeol over a controversial martial law declaration.

The Supreme Court’s December 2024 verdict upholding his conviction forced Cho to resign from parliament.

Authorities cited his public service contributions when justifying the controversial pardon decision.

- AFP