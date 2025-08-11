Supreme Court orders stray dog removal in Delhi for public safety

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court has ordered the immediate removal of tens of thousands of stray dogs from the capital due to rising public safety concerns.

The decision follows a sharp increase in dog bite incidents, particularly affecting children and elderly residents.

Official data from 2012 estimates at least 60,000 strays roam Delhi’s streets, though current numbers are believed to be significantly higher.

Uncontrolled dog populations have led to large packs dominating parks and residential areas across the city.

India records over a third of global rabies deaths, worsened by insufficient sterilisation and legal barriers to culling.

Authorities must establish designated dog shelters within eight weeks under the court’s directive.

Daily records of captured strays must be maintained to ensure none are released back onto the streets.

The ruling covers Delhi and its surrounding suburbs, a megacity with approximately 30 million residents.

Animal rights activists interfering with the removal process face potential legal action.

A 24-hour helpline for reporting dog bites must be operationalised under the court’s orders.

Officials are also required to publicise locations offering anti-rabies vaccines for public access.

Parliamentary data revealed 3.7 million dog bite cases and 54 suspected rabies deaths in 2024 alone.

Independent estimates suggest actual figures could be nearly double, with Delhi reporting around 2,000 daily bite incidents.

Some strays remain popular in middle-class neighbourhoods, often receiving winter jackets from caring residents.

Despite community affection, aggressive dog packs continue to pose serious risks, with frequent media reports of child maulings. - AFP