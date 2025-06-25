Malaysia strengthens civil registration at Asia-Pacific ministerial conference

BANGKOK: Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah is representing Malaysia at the Third Ministerial Conference on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics in Asia and the Pacific.

The event, which runs until June 26, aims to enhance the region’s civil registration systems for more accurate policy planning.

Shamsul Anuar highlighted Malaysia’s commitment to refining its registration processes for births, deaths, and marriages.

“All recorded information is used to generate statistics that serve as crucial input for policy formulation and programme planning in areas such as population development, health, education, and employment,“ he said during a meeting with Malaysians in Thailand.

The conference provides a platform for participating nations to exchange best practices and improve data accuracy.

Sarinah Apisah, Deputy Director-General (Operations) of the National Registration Department, joined the delegation alongside officials from the Ministry of Health and the Department of Statistics.

Beyond registration reforms, Shamsul Anuar reaffirmed the government’s dedication to protecting Malaysians overseas.

“Through close cooperation between the Ministry of Home Affairs, Wisma Putra, and relevant agencies, the government is committed to ensuring the protection of Malaysian citizens, their access to identification documents, and strengthened consular support for the Malaysian diaspora,“ he added.