Malaysia strengthens regional peace role under PM Anwar’s leadership

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is solidifying its position as a key mediator in Southeast Asian conflicts under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.

The latest example is its successful facilitation of a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, reinforcing ASEAN’s commitment to peaceful dispute resolution.

As the current ASEAN Chair, Anwar’s proactive approach in convening urgent talks between the two nations highlights Malaysia’s dedication to regional stability.

Foreign Policy Analyst Peter Nicoll noted that Anwar’s direct involvement signals Malaysia’s readiness to act as a constructive problem solver.

“Malaysia has a proven track record in peace facilitation, from southern Thailand to Mindanao. By stepping in again, Anwar is reviving this legacy and positioning Malaysia as a trusted mediator,“ Nicoll said during an interview with Bernama TV.

The ceasefire talks, hosted in Putrajaya, exemplify ASEAN’s principle of self-reliance, demonstrating that regional disputes can be resolved without external intervention.

Malaysia is now coordinating an ASEAN observer team to monitor the ceasefire’s implementation, with further consultations planned to strengthen regional backing.

Nicoll added that this diplomatic success also benefits Anwar domestically, allowing him to project an image of a reformist leader actively shaping ASEAN diplomacy.

RIGHTS Foundation Chairman Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff echoed this sentiment, stating that Anwar’s mediation reflects values-based diplomacy.

“Anwar focuses on mutual understanding rather than predetermined outcomes, aligning with the MADANI vision of compassion in negotiations,“ he said.

The recent conflict stemmed from a long-standing border dispute over an 817-kilometre stretch, with tensions escalating in late July after armed clashes near Preah Vihear.

The ceasefire agreement, reached on Monday, marks a significant step toward de-escalation. - Bernama