Malaysia strengthens whistleblower protection with new legal amendments

PUTRAJAYA: The Whistleblower Protection (Amendment) Bill 2025, passed unanimously in the Dewan Rakyat, represents a significant step in Malaysia’s efforts to promote integrity and combat corruption.

The Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) hailed the amendments as a crucial development under the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2024–2028.

According to BHEUU, the updated law aims to encourage more individuals to report misconduct without fear of retaliation.

“The MADANI government remains committed to rejecting all forms of intimidation against whistleblowers and will continue to strengthen protection policies to build a more transparent, accountable and corruption-free Malaysia,” the agency stated.

Key reforms include the formation of a Whistleblower Protection Committee to oversee implementation and the removal of legal loopholes that previously allowed protection for corrupt acts.

“This principle is crucial to ensure that any misconduct or harmful action occurring in the public or private sector can be exposed, provided the disclosure is made responsibly and in accordance with the stipulated conditions,” BHEUU explained.

Additional safeguards extend protection through the Witness Protection Programme for those facing threats after reporting wrongdoing.

The amendments also introduce Section 11(1A), granting enforcement agencies discretion to maintain or revoke protection based on public interest.

“These amendments are vital in allowing for the revocation of protection if a whistleblower is found to have participated in the misconduct in question,” the statement added.

BHEUU expressed gratitude to lawmakers, stakeholders, and civil society for their contributions in shaping the reforms.

The amendments are expected to reinforce public trust in governance while ensuring accountability across sectors. – Bernama