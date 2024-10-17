Malaysia strongly condemns Israeli’s continuous atrocities in Gaza, in blatant defiance of international law

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has strongly condemned the barbaric and inhumane attacks by Israeli forces on the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah and the illegal siege of the Jabalia Refugee Camp, said the Foreign Ministry.

In a statement Thursday, the ministry also known as Wisma Putra highlighted the horrific images of victims being burned alive as just a fraction of the Zionist Israeli regime’s war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“Such images characterise the Zionist Israeli regime’s devastating campaign of terror, evidently aiming to annihilate the Palestinians and render Gaza uninhabitable,” the statement read.

The Foreign Ministry said the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels.

The Zionist Israeli regime continues its relentless and indiscriminate assaults, committing massacres while undermining international efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution, it added.

“Malaysia reiterates its urgent call for an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza,” the statement read.

The Foreign Ministry stated that inaction in the face of these atrocities amounts to complicity and jeopardises any remaining hopes for peace.

“We (Malaysia) demand that the United Nations Security Council fulfil its Charter-mandated responsibilities by holding the Zionist Israeli regime accountable for its actions, and upholding the sanctity of international law to end Israel’s impunity,” it added.

The statement said Malaysia will continue to render its undivided support to the Palestinian people until they can attain their right to self-determination in a sovereign Palestinian state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Malaysia stands resolutely with the Palestinian people in their unwavering quest for freedom, dignity, and justice, and we will continue to advocate for their rights on the global stage, it added.