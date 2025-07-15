Malaysia studies nuclear energy feasibility, implementation may take 10 years

KUCHING: Malaysia is still in the early stages of studying nuclear energy as a potential part of its future energy mix, with implementation likely taking at least a decade, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Speaking at the International Energy Week (IEW) 2025 Summit, he clarified that no final decision has been made, and the government is treating nuclear power as a long-term option rather than an immediate solution.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, emphasised the need for thorough research, regulatory compliance, and public acceptance before any nuclear energy project proceeds.

“We are not saying that we are going ahead. What has been approved is for us to consider nuclear as part of the potential energy mix for the future,“ he told reporters.

The government is conducting international benchmarking, engaging with countries like the UK, France, Russia, the US, China, and South Korea to assess different nuclear technologies.

Safety and environmental concerns remain key considerations, with Fadillah stating that Malaysia must comply with 18 international treaties before moving forward.

Public acceptance is another critical factor.

“We must engage the public and secure their buy-in. Without public acceptance, we cannot move forward with nuclear,“ he said.

Given the lengthy regulatory and technical processes, Fadillah estimated that nuclear energy implementation would take at least 10 years.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state does not currently need nuclear energy due to its abundant renewable resources.

“We have hydro, gas combined cycle, and solar. With what we have, I don’t think Sarawak needs nuclear,“ he said.

Sarawak aims to produce up to 15 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2035, focusing on hydro, solar, and emerging technologies like fusion energy.

“Fusion energy uses hydrogen molecules from water to produce power. It could be safer and cheaper than nuclear, and we have the water resources to support it,“ Abang Johari added. – Bernama