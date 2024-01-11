Malaysia succeeds in reducing HCFC use - NRES

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has been able to reduce the use of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) by 70%, although the original target was only by 43%, through the implementation of the HCFC Elimination Management Plan (HPMP) Stage 1.

The achievement was highlighted by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Sustainability Nature (NRES), Datuk Dr Kim Ching Thoo, when representing Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad at the two-day combined thirteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Vienna Convention and the Thirty-Sixth Meeting of the Parties to the Montreal Protocol held in Bangkok which started yesterday.

In a statement issued here today, Kim said Malaysia aims to eliminate the use of HCFC by 2030.

At the meeting, Kim said he also highlighted the country’s Kigali Implementation Plan (KIP), introduced early this year to regulate the import and export of hydrofluorocarbons (HFC).

He said Malaysia called on members of the meeting to provide technical, financial and capacity-building support to developing countries including Malaysia to ensure the continued implementation of obligations under the Montreal Protocol.

At the same meeting, Kim said he had held bilateral discussions with representatives of the World Bank and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) to discuss cooperation opportunities in support of the implementation of the Montreal Protocol.

The COP meeting is held once every three years while the MOP is an annual meeting to finalise proposals related to the protection of the ozone layer and ozone-depleting substances (ODPs).

It involves the participation of 198 countries that are parties and responsible for reducing or stopping the production and use of BPO.