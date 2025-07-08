Malaysia supports AICHR’s human rights declarations for ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has expressed strong support for the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) as it works on two key declarations addressing pressing human rights issues.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan highlighted the importance of these documents in tackling environmental concerns and promoting sustainable development.

The proposed declarations include the ‘ASEAN Declaration on the Right to a Safe, Clean, Healthy and Sustainable Environment’ and the ‘Declaration on Promoting the Right to Development and Peace, Towards Realising Inclusive and Sustainable Development’. Mohamad emphasised that these initiatives reflect ASEAN’s dedication to protecting vulnerable communities from environmental harm and inequality.

Speaking at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Interface Meeting with AICHR representatives, Mohamad noted that the drafts reaffirm AICHR’s commitment to advancing human rights in ways that address both current and future challenges. He also looked forward to reviewing AICHR’s 2025 Annual Report, which will outline the commission’s progress and future plans.

With AICHR marking over 15 years of operation, Mohamad urged the body to continue strengthening its role in regional cooperation. “Our efforts to promote human rights must remain ASEAN-led and ASEAN-owned, reflecting our shared values while aligning with the ASEAN Charter and the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration,” he said.

The meeting coincides with the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM), where discussions focus on inclusivity and sustainability under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship. Over 1,500 delegates, including foreign ministers from ASEAN member states and dialogue partners, are participating in the four-day event. - Bernama