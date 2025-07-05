KUALA LUMPUR: The government is taking a careful and prudent approach in addressing the issue of tariffs imposed by the United States (US), by prioritising diplomatic negotiations and regional cooperation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this approach is being implemented in a calm and balanced manner, with the main objective of safeguarding national interests as well as ensuring continued economic growth.

“As ASEAN 2025 Chairman, Malaysia plays an active role in strengthening ties with the US as well as key trading partners such as China and the European Union,” he said on his official X account today.

He added that, at the same time, the government is also exploring new trade opportunities in emerging economies such as Russia and Brazil, as part of efforts to diversify the country’s export markets.

“This approach aligns with the country’s medium-term economic strategy which focuses on macroeconomic stability, global trade resilience, and increased foreign direct investment, to ensure inclusive and sustainable prosperity for all citizens,” he said.