Malaysia calls for Qunut Nazilah prayers on TV and radio for GSF

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has called on all television and radio stations nationwide to broadcast the recitation of Qunut Nazilah during their prime time slots.

This initiative serves as a show of solidarity and prayer for the safety of Malaysian volunteers and the entire Global Sumud Flotilla team.

He stated that this action follows recent developments involving the Zionist Israeli regime’s illegal interception and detention of GSF participants.

“The prayers and solidarity of Malaysians are crucial in facing this difficult time,“ he said in a statement.

Fahmi also instructed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to intensify monitoring of all online content related to the conflict.

“Firm and immediate action will be taken against any attempt to spread Zionist propaganda or seditious narratives,“ he emphasised.

He warned that such content could undermine public harmony and sensitivities within the community.

Fahmi further urged Malaysians to refer to information issued by the Foreign Ministry and other verified sources.

He specifically mentioned the official channel of the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre operated by the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation.

This guidance aims to prevent the spread of false or unverified news about the situation.

As of 7.50 am Malaysian time today, twelve Malaysians have been confirmed detained by Israeli forces.

The detention occurred after their ships entered the R3 red zone in Gaza waters last night. – Bernama